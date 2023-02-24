NEWS

INEC Postpones Enugu East Senatorial Election To March 11

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 39 mins ago
0 312 Less than a minute

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC Postpones Enugu East Senatorial Election To March 11 The conduct of the senatorial election in Enugu East of Enugu State has been postponed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from February 25 to March 11, 2023. On the altered date, the election will now take place concurrently with the State governorship election. The …

The post INEC Postpones Enugu East Senatorial Election To March 11 appeared first on 50MINDS.COM.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 39 mins ago
0 312 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

LP seeks postponement of polls in Ondo over missing logo

8 mins ago

Supreme Court asked to reverse Abacha’s sack as Kano PDP Gov candidate

26 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Falana To Buhari:Stop Militarization Of 2023 Election;ACF Denies Endorsing Atiku

36 mins ago

Festus Keyamo Reacts After Rivers Police Arrests PDP Lawmaker, Igwe With $500,000 A Day To Election

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button