INEC Plans Results Management System Review

The Independent National elections commission in Nigeria wants to make changes to how they count and keep track of votes because people were not happy with how things went in the last elections. The commission said that people had been arguing about the way they manage their results.

The head of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said this during a meeting to talk about the recent election with the people who counted the votes and the people who announced the results. The meeting happened on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the commission would look at what it is good at and what it needs to work on, so that they can make the system for getting results even better.

Yakubu said that some Nigerians have been worried about how election results are handled. Even though some of these concerns are being dealt with in court, we can still talk about them in general and learn from each other to find a solution.

So, the commission wants to have a meeting where we talk about what we are good at and what we need to work on. They also want to figure out what changes we should make in the future.

He also said that the group in charge of elections wants to hear about the experiences of the people who organized and counted the votes in the 2023 elections.

Article Credit: Punch paper

