INEC plans result management system review

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that it plans to modify its result management system in response to Nigerians’ concerns regarding the general elections in 2023.

The commission said that a lawsuit had been brought about its result-handling mechanism, according to The Punch.

According to The Punch, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, announced this at the post-election review meeting with Collation and Returning Officers on Friday in Abuja.

He indicated that the panel would assess the benefits and drawbacks of the result management system to improve it.

At the same time, issues have emerged, and several Nigerians have expressed concern over result management at different levels, according to Yakubu. We can still have a general talk about the issues, and more importantly, we can share our experiences for moving forward, even when some of the issues are contested and so biased. The commission therefore expects that during this meeting we will identify areas of strength and weakness as well as the crucial reforms we need to achieve going forward.

The panel, he continued, was interested in hearing about the Returning Officers’ and Collation Officers’ experience with the elections in 2023.

Yakubu said, “We would like to hear your opinions on the processes and procedures for the 2023 General Election based on your experience with the 2023 General Election.

CREDIT: The Punch

ReporterFK (

)