INEC: Party agents, both accredited and non-accredited, invaded the coalition centres-Festus Okoye.

In an interview with Arise , INEC National Commissioner/chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye stated that during the 2023 election, so many party agents, both accredited and those who are not accredited, invaded the coalition centres during the election, thereby making things difficult at the coalition centres.

He further stated that, looking at what happened during the election, for instance, the BVAS for the purpose of accreditation performed exceedingly well and that very few people complained about the BVAS.

According to him, “we had the tendency to have so many party agents, both accredited and those who are not accredited, invade the coalition centres, making things difficult. They also identified the whole issue of their own security in terms of the fact that even after the election, during the collation exercise and thereafter, they were receiving threats, messages, and so on. So we are looking for situation where there should be a better coordination and better improvement in terms of protecting them during the election. They also raised issues around the security of the coalition centre itself and the type of lighting system we should have for coalition centres”.

