INEC Official Reacts To Rumour That BVAS Machines Are Being Moved To Calabar Governor’s Lodge

Recently, a social media user alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has been moving the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines to the Calabar Governor’s Lodge in Cross River state.

Photo: Rotimi Oyekanmi.

This rumour has, however caught the attention of the Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, who assured that nothing of such is being done in Cross River.

The INEC official mentioned that the rumour is untrue and that people should disregard it at all cost. Oyekanmi said that the allegations are being pushed to the public to tarnish the image of the commission.

In his words, Oyekanmi said: "No "BVAS machines" are being moved into any governor's lodge. The public should disregard this orchestrated effort to malign the Independent National Electoral Commission."

With the Presidential election less than 40 days away, the Nigerian media space has been critically battling with misinformation, most of which has been directly addressed by the targeted institutions.

Nigerians have been continuously advised to give no room for misinformation as such action could destabilize the peaceful existence of the country.

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights (via 50minds

News )

