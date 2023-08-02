INEC not hiding anything regarding general elections: Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said contrary to the beliefs of many Nigerians, it has nothing to hide regarding the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at the post-election review of the 2023 general elections with media stakeholders in Lagos.

Mr Yakubu said many positive things came out of the 2023 elections despite several challenges.

The chairman said that despite the challenges during the last elections, the commission would continuously improve the conduct of elections nationwide.

”The commission has nothing to hide, and it is this type of interaction that we continuously improve on the process for future elections.

“Clearly, there are many positives coming from the general elections, and at the same time, we admit that there are many challenges in the last election.

“There are several elections litigations at the various elections tribunals nationwide while we should be careful not to touch on issues that are clearly subjudice,” said Mr Yakubu.

He said INEC invited media executives that operated at the state, local governments and community levels that had covered the elections and interacted with Nigerians in their local languages.

He said the commission, in addition to what it did in Abuja the previous week, would also listen to the executives on what reporters said about the elections at local and community levels.

Mr Yakubu said through the interactions and discussions with the media, the commission can widen the scope of consultations on the elections.

He said the commission might approach the National Assembly to amend the law to accommodate Nigerians who could not vote because of the nature of their jobs.

“For instance, there are many Nigerians that did not have the opportunity to vote on election day simply because our laws say that you can only vote where you are registered,” he said.

