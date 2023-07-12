NEWS

“INEC no longer have the ability to make us believe anything they tell us – Segun Sowunmi

During a recent interview with Arise TV, Segun Sowunmi, a prominent PDP chieftain, was asked about the trustworthiness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the upcoming elections in states like Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi. Sowunmi’s response was critical of the electoral body, stating that INEC has lost its credibility due to the controversial presidential election.

Sowunmi expressed his skepticism, saying that the people no longer have faith in INEC’s ability to deliver on their promises. He pointed out that prior to the presidential election, INEC assured the public of a free and fair process, but the outcome was far from what was expected. Consequently, he stated that the people no longer believe in the commission’s integrity.

The comments made by Sowunmi highlight a prevailing sentiment among many Nigerians who have grown disillusioned with the electoral process and the role of INEC. The need for transparency and a level playing field in elections is crucial for upholding the democratic values of the nation.

As the forthcoming elections approach, it remains to be seen how INEC will address these concerns and restore confidence among the electorate.

