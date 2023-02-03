INEC Makes U-Turn, Denies Admitting To Over-Voting In Osun Guber Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied over-voting in Osun state gubernatorial elections on July 16, 2022. This followed the resignation of Osun’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).In a viral video, Mutiu Agboke admitted to voting too much during the election, leading to the dismissal of his governor, Ademola Adeleke, by the state election court.

Agboke explained how his BVAS machine works when he visited Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi on Iwo Jima on Tuesday.

However, some media outlets reported to him that the BVAS machine was used or manipulated by some of his INEC employees and politicians, committing a dismissal during the gubernatorial election in Osun.

In response to the video, Adewale Francis, head of voter education, outreach, and inclusion for his Osun office at INEC, said the overvoting statements attributed to Agboke were false and mischievous. “The INEC office in Osun state said the resident election commissioner, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, was quoted as saying there were too many votes during the election.

“The report is false and mischievous.” “REC only considered the effectiveness of the biomodal voter certification system (BVAS) as a means. “Presumptions to the contrary are out of context with the statement and should be ignored.” “We urge the media to always check sources before releasing information,” he said.

