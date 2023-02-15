This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC is to decide the future of Nigeria because if PO and BAT lose, there will be a crisis—Ayodele

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, says that the independent national electoral commission, INEC, is to decide the future of Nigeria because if the presidential candidate of the labor party, Mr. Peter Obi, and the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, lose this election, there will be crises in the country.

He further stated that there will be no coup in this election, but what will happen is that there will be a very big crisis. INEC should be very careful concerning this election because they are the ones to determine the future of this country, he said.

According to him, it is the INEC that will determine the future of our country, because if Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu lose this election, there will be a very big crisis in Nigeria, he said.

