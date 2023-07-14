NEWS

INEC is given order to inspect the BVAS, But they want operate it, which is against election law-Dr. Afam Ani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read

During an interview with Arise , Chairman, Action Progress Party Governorship candidate, Enugu State, Dr. Afam Ani stated that the INEC has been given an order by the court to inspect the BVAS, and they came to say they will open the BVAS and operate it, which is against the electoral law in the Enugu election.

Dr. Afam Ani further stated that the INEC should allow the BVAS to stay the way it is and let them make sure that the numbers there are still accurate as they are.

 According to him, “they have been given orders to inspect the BVAS, but they came to say they will open the BVAS and operate it, which is against the electoral law, and that was what the 14 political parties stood and said was not going to happen, because when you temper with the BVAS machine, you can temper with the scores on the machine or do anything that will bring problems at the end of the day in order to favour them.

 Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Arise (13:13).

Offixialmasoyi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

NJC recommends appointment of 28 judges to Tinubu, governors

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Nigeria’ll see prosperity under Tinubu–Oba Alao; Tinubu meets Oba of Benin in Aso Rock

13 mins ago

SE has lost a lot because of sit-at-home orders, about N4trn was lost in the last 2yrs-Benjamin Kalu

15 mins ago

Mixed Reactions Trail Photo Of President Tinubu Bowing Before Oba Of Benin In Aso Rock

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button