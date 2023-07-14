INEC is given order to inspect the BVAS, But they want operate it, which is against election law-Dr. Afam Ani

During an interview with Arise , Chairman, Action Progress Party Governorship candidate, Enugu State, Dr. Afam Ani stated that the INEC has been given an order by the court to inspect the BVAS, and they came to say they will open the BVAS and operate it, which is against the electoral law in the Enugu election.

Dr. Afam Ani further stated that the INEC should allow the BVAS to stay the way it is and let them make sure that the numbers there are still accurate as they are.

According to him, “they have been given orders to inspect the BVAS, but they came to say they will open the BVAS and operate it, which is against the electoral law, and that was what the 14 political parties stood and said was not going to happen, because when you temper with the BVAS machine, you can temper with the scores on the machine or do anything that will bring problems at the end of the day in order to favour them.

Video credit: Arise (13:13).

