INEC ‘hopes’ to transmit electronically Kogi governorship election results; police promise peaceful poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday pledged a peaceful and credible governorship election in Kogi.

The election is scheduled for November 11.

INEC resident electoral commissioner Gabriel Longpet and police spokesman in Kogi Williams Ovye-Aya, gave the assurance during a workshop organised by the International Press Centre (IPC) for 26 journalists in Abuja.

Mr Longpet said INEC had made adequate preparations to consolidate on the February 25 and March 18 elections to ensure that the November 11 poll election is peaceful, hitch free, fair and credible.

“We hope to ensure that all results of the governorship election in the 3,508 polling units in 239 wards across the state are transmitted electronically to do away with any attempt at tampering with manual results on transfer to collation centres,” stated Mr Longpet. “We are in synergy with all stakeholders, including the security operatives, civil society organisations (CSOs) and the media to ensure we get it right come November 11.”

The REC called on the 18 political parties and candidates participating in the election to educate and sensitise their members and supporters about the need to conduct themselves orderly for a peaceful conduct of the election.

Mr Ovye-Aya said the police were prepared to ensure tight security during the Kogi guber election to checkmate activities of criminal elements from disrupting the process.

“Security operatives in Kogi are not going to leave anything to chance and will protect all electorates before, during and after the election. All troublemakers, especially political thugs, should know that we shall deal with them in accordance with the law,” the police officer warned.

