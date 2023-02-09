INEC has urged the court to declare that the petition filed by Oyetola is lacking in merit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Credit source: Daily Post paper

The Independent National Electoral Commission has appealed the Election Petition Tribunal’s decision to nullify Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the July 16 governorship election. The commission enumerated 44 grounds of appeal in the Notice of Appeal dated January 30, 2023, submitted before the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, acquired in Osogbo on Wednesday, and requested the court to set aside the tribunal’s Judgement.

INEC also requested that the appellate court rule that the petition brought by the All Progressives Congress and its candidate in the election, Adegboyega Oyetola, is lacking merit.

In a ruling issued on January 27, 2023, a panel headed over by Justice Tertsea Kume determined Oyetola to have been legitimately elected governor and invalidated Adeleke’s victory. The panel removed the additional votes from the votes received by Adeleke and Oyetola because it claimed that over-voting had been confirmed in 744 polling places. But in a majority ruling, Justice A. Ogbuli, a panelist, rejected the APC’s plea and affirmed Adeleke’s election victory.

The commission said in its Notice of Appeal, signed by its counsel, Prof. Paul Ananaba (SAN), and 17 other lawyers, that the tribunal erred in law by claiming Adeleke did not receive a majority of the lawful votes, claiming that the petitioners only called two witnesses who did not prove that the PDP candidate did not win the election.

The INEC further stated that the tribunal committed a legal error by employing a table contained in the petitioners’ final written address to evaluate over-voting and deducted votes scored by the respondent. The electoral authority also rejected the tribunal’s argument that its actions tantamount to tampering with official documents because it issued different accreditation reports.

