INEC has nothing to hide regarding 2023 Election – Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Regarding the conduct of the general elections in 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) claimed it had nothing to hide. Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, reportedly said this during the Lagos Post Election Review of the 2023 General Elections with Media Stakeholders, Vanguard reports.

The chairman acknowledged that despite difficulties during the previous elections, the elections in 2023 had many excellent outcomes. Yakubu further stated that the commission would continually work to organize countrywide elections more efficiently.

” This is an opportunity for the media executives in their various organizations to share with us what they have observed and suggestions for how we can further enhance the electoral process in the future, ” he said.

The commission has nothing to conceal, and it is through interactions like this that we are able to further enhance the procedure for upcoming elections. While there are undoubtedly many positive outcomes from the general elections, we also acknowledge that there were numerous difficulties.

” We should be careful not to discuss matters that are obviously pending litigation since there are numerous elections litigations at the various elections tribunals across the country. “

According to Vanguard , the head of INEC claimed that during the election, the Commission invited media executives who worked for state, local, and community governments.

Yakubu stated that the commission would also hear from the CEOs regarding what the media had to say about the local and community elections. He asserts that the commission can broaden the scope of consultations on the elections through these exchanges and talks with the media.

Yakubu noted that the commission wanted to know what restrictions the media faced beginning with the accreditation procedure, and access to locations of polling units and collation centers during the elections as part of the review it was undertaking. He added that it would also want evaluations of the security measures and suggestions for future enhancement.

Source: Vanguard

