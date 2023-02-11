This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC Has No Excuse To Fail Because Four Years Is Enough To Plan polls, Says CAN

According to Daniel Okoh, president of the CAN, the organisation warned INEC that it had four years to prepare for the polls and that there is no excuse for failure.

Source: The Cable News

It urged security personnel to beef up security in violent communities to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.

“It is my honor and enormous pleasure to join the appeal on citizens to oppose any attempt to cause disharmony and disaffection ahead of the next general elections on behalf of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN),” the statement reads.

“We must consider the elections as a time of peaceful transition of power and not war. As a result, everyone ought to put aside religious and ethnic bigotry and allow God’s will to prevail.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, must ensure that this election is seamless, credible, and devoid of violence. There is no reason for the Commission to fail. It has had four years to improve the method and eliminate the flaws that have appeared in previous polls.

“CAN urges on the authorities to beef up security, especially in communities prone to attacks, and ensure that no person is disenfranchised owing to precarious security situation in sections of the country.

“We charge the security agencies to be unbiased and remain neutral while fulfilling their duty, especially during the next general elections.

“CAN encourages all political parties and candidates seeking elective positions in the next general elections to accept the results of the polls in good faith in the interest of Nigerians and national unity.”

The group also spoke on the “suffering” experienced by Nigerians as a result of cash and petrol scarcity.

“We take note of the current suffering of the people, which is gradually getting unbearable due to the gross shortage of Naira notes in the system, and we implore President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify measures to mitigate the misery,” CAN added.

“The national leadership of CAN urges all the faithful in the country not to relent in praying for our dear country Nigeria because prayer is the most potent instrument of battle at our disposal.

Content created and supplied by: Spokeslady (via 50minds

News )

#INEC #Excuse #Fail #Years #Plan #pollsINEC Has No Excuse To Fail Because Four Years Is Enough To Plan polls, Says CAN Publish on 2023-02-11 05:39:05