INEC Has A System That Will Make It Impossible To Rig 2023 Election – Mike Igini

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent video interview conducted by the Arise , Mr Mike Igini, the former Always Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC explained how the electoral commission has developed a process that would make it difficult or impossible to rig the 2023 election results.

According to Mr Mike Igini, he said that the live results will be uploaded to 2 different places simultaneously, which would make it difficult for any official to tamper with the results.

Quoting Mr Igini’s words, he said, “Let me inform all Nigerians that INEC has developed processes and procedures that is going to make it difficult, if not impossible for anybody to think of rigging election.

“INEC is going to do live a transmission of the upload to both the central server and the ‘Irel’ simultaneously live. Once the result at the polling unit has been uploaded live to the ‘Irel’ result viewing portal it becomes difficult for any presiding officer who is proceeding to the ward coalition centre to change the result.”

You can watch the video here. (Forward the video to 20 seconds.) My dear readers, what are your thoughts on this? Please share your opinions in the comments section below.

Extracted from Arise .

Iamceo (

)