‘INEC Had Said Before The Election That They’ll Not Be Able To Upload The Result’ -Jesutega Onokpasa

Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa, a prominent member of the All Progressive Congress and a lawyer, has claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had initially declared that they would not upload real-time election results to the Integrated Results Electronic Viewing (IREV) platform before the 2023 Presidential elections. In an interview with TVC, Onokpasa expressed his belief that there were unrealistic expectations placed on the commission for the election and criticized the European Union’s (EU) report for being typical of a developing country. He argued that Nigeria has not yet reached a high level of technological advancement.

He said, ”I have read the EU report and the things they complained about are what is to be expected in a developing country. Fair enough, INEC had glitches and it was not able to upload results as expected. But we forget that INEC had said before the election that they will not be able to upload the results. If INEC had announced that the real-time uploading of results will give them problem, you can’t accuse them of anything again. For me, the unfairness comes in with the ridiculous expectation from the process.”

