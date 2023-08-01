INEC Finally Admitted There Was A Glitch, But Claimed It Was Technical, Not Deliberate – Kenneth

Kenneth Okonkwo is a lawyer and he disclosed what happened in the court today. According to him, he said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) admitted that there was a glitch during the 2023 presidential election, but it wasn’t an intentional act.

Recall after the winner of the 2023 presidential election was announced, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi wasn’t in support with the announcement. He took his grince to court and alledgedly vowed to retrieve back his stolen mandate from Bola Tinubu. The case is still in court and Kenneth Okonkwo disclosed what happened today.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo’s tweet, he made a statement saying;

“Today was slated for the adoption of final written addresses of all the parties. INEC admitted that there was a glitch that affected the transmission and upload of Presidential election results, but claimed that the glitch was technical, not human”.

