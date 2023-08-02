INEC Finally Admitted That Tinubu Didn’t Score 25% In FCT But The Court Should Overlook It– Okonkwo

One of the lawyers currently representing the Labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, during the ongoing presidential election petition court proceedings, Kenneth Okonkwo, has disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acknowledged that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu failed to obtain 25% of the votes in the federal capital territory, FCT, Abuja.

The presidential election petition case took place on Tuesday, with all legal representatives present to represent their respective principals.

It is worth recalling that the case involving Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential aspirant for the Labour party, and the incumbent president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commenced on May 8 and has been ongoing ever since.

In light of the court proceedings, Okonkwo revealed that the legal representatives of INEC admitted Tinubu’s failure to meet the 25% threshold in the FCT. However, they requested the court to overlook this fact.

