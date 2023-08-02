INEC Finally Admitted That Tinubu Didn’t Score 25% In FCT But The Court Should Overlook It– Kenneth

Kenneth Okonkwo, a lawyer for Labour Party presidential aspirant Peter Gregory Obi, has revealed that INEC has admitted that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not obtain 25% of the votes in the federal capital territory, also known as the FCT, Abuja. This information was revealed in the ongoing court proceedings for a petition challenging the results of the presidential election.

On Tuesday, attorneys representing both sides of the presidential election petition case gave their presentations and argued their respective positions.

Since May 8, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the current president, and Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the Labour party, have been engaged in a legal fight. Obi is a contender for the Labour party presidency.

Okonkwo claimed that INEC’s attorneys had confirmed that Tinubu had fallen short of the 25% mark in the FCT. This revelation was made in light of the litigation that was taking place. However, they requested that the judge dismiss that particular aspect.

