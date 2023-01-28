INEC Extended The Dateline For PVC Collection, The CBN Should Extend The Dateline Too – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should extend the dateline for the return of old naira notes.

Recall that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele announced that the new naira notes will be introduced to replace the current 200, 500, and 1, 000 notes, the apex bank also gave Tuesday, January 31, 2023, as the deadline for the return of the old naira notes.

Despite the effort made by the Senate for the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to extend the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes from the January 31 deadline to May 31, 2023, CBN governor Emefiele insisted that there would be no such extension.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) extended the dateline for PVC collection.

However, Shehu Sani added to his statement by advising the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend the dateline for returns of old notes.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Inec extended the dateline for PVC collection; the CBN should extend the dateline too.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Naija-hub-news (

)