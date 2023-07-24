INEC Entered The Arena And Decided To Act As The Second And Third Respondent To Nwifuru – Odoh

In the March 18 governorship election in Ebonyi state, the APGA governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Prof. Benard Odoh, filed his latest written appeal at the Governorship Election Appeal Tribunal, stressing that Hon. Francis Nwifuru was wrongly declared governor by the Independent National Development Committee.

In a petition to the Governorship Election Appeal Tribunal, Odoh contested the declaration of Nwifuru as governor by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The APGA gubernatorial candidate is also asking the court to declare that at the time of the governorship election, Nwifuru was not qualified to run because he was still the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and not declared under the All Progressives Congress.

In his latest written statement, signed and delivered by his chief counsel, J.S., APGA candidate Okutepa SAN said there is no law in Nigeria for INEC to declare Nwifuru governor of the APC stable even though he still maintained his membership in the PDP.

The last written appeal read in part: “This is the last written appeal of the petitioners in this petition.” After the March 18, 2023, Governorship election in Ebonyi State by the first respondent, the second respondent (Nwifuru Francis Ogbonna), who was a member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly at the time of the election, was not a winner of the democratic recognition test.

In summary, the petitioner’s contention is that the second respondent cannot be challenged as a candidate by the third respondent if he is a member of another party, which is in flagrant violation of both the Electoral Act 2022 and the 1999 Constitution as amended. Due to the main contention of the appeal, the petitioners sought five (5) reliefs from that honorable court.

“When the application is sent to the respondents, the first respondent, which should normally be

neutral empire and arbitrator, entered the arena and decided to act as the second and third respondents. They filed a preliminary objection and response to the petition on May 2, 2023, to which the petitioners filed a response on May 15, 2023.

