INEC Didn’t Release The Form EC8A Despite That We Paid And Went On Order From The Tribunal – Dele Farotimi

One of the Spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council and one of the frontiers of the Obidients movement, Dele Farotimi has explained how the independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, refused to release the form EC8A known as the polling units results to them in Lagos

The lawyer was replying a Twitter user when he recalled the event

It is no longer news that the labour party governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivor is currently at the governorship election petition court challenging the outcome of the election that went down in the state

The independent national Electoral Commission, INEC announced Gov Babajide Sanwo as the winner of the election after he polled more votes than the others

Recounting the ordeal, Farotimi said that the officials of the electoral body in Lagos did everything possible to frustrate them when they went in search of the form EC8A

He said they went on court order and also paid but the results were not released

