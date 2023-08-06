INEC Didn’t Follow Compliance When They Made It Known That Power Will Be Ceded To Non Winner-Obaze

The Former Secretary to the Government of Anambra State, Mr Oseloka Obaze, has noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, did not follow the substantial compliance when they told Nigerians that power will be ceded to a non winner of the 2023 Presidential Election.

Mr Oseloka Obaze made the disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle on Sunday morning, noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, also didn’t follow cleverly divised myths of credible elections during the last election.

Mr Obaze wrote: “Readings of the Day: @inecnigeria did not follow cleverly divised myths of credible elections and substantial compliance when they made it known to us that power will be ceded to a non winner of the 2023 presidential election.”

Since the declaration of APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner on the just concluded presidential election, Mr Oseloka Obaze and other members of the opposition parties have been pointing accusing finger on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and INEC itself, alleging that the electoral body rigged the 2023 presidential election in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As it stands now, the two main opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Labour Party, are presently in court, demanding the the election should be nullified by the court and that the court should order for a new election.

Nigerians are waiting patiently and also hoping that the court will deliver a good and transparent judgement so that we can move forward as a country.

