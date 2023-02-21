This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC deploys 17,562 personnel for elections in Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Ondo State, on Tuesday, disclosed that a total of 17,562 ad hoc staff would be deployed for the general election coming up on Saturday.

Mr. Oyekola Oyelana, the Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ondo State, expressed the commission’s readiness to conduct a free, fair, and credible election on Saturday while speaking during a security meeting in Akure.

In order to serve in a variety of roles during the polls on Saturday, the commission in Ondo state is deploying 17,562 ad hoc staff, he stated.

People have been made aware of the usage of BVAS in the election by INEC. Thumbprint and facial recognition will be utilized in conjunction with BVAS for accreditation (accreditation). There is no issue with this for us.

With his assurance that the election would go as scheduled, Oyelami allayed the public’s concerns about its viability in light of the ongoing crises in the nation.

“The INEC is not experiencing any issues. To ensure that this election proceeds according to plan, arrangements have been taken, he emphasized.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Oyeyemi Oyediran, revealed in his own statements that 7,000 security personnel will be on duty for the election.

He claims that among the security personnel who would be deployed are police officers, members of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officials, members of the Nigeria Immigration Service, and members of the Nigerian Navy.

Nearly 7,000 security people will cover the election, according to the police chief. The general population is being reassured that we are prepared for the upcoming elections to be successful.

“I would like to tell the people that the poll will be calm and that we are all prepared for that reason. Thugdom and other associated vices are not permitted.

