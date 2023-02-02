This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC debunks over-voting comment in Osun poll

Contrary to media reports, the Osun State office of INEC firmly rejects any claims of over-voting during the July 16, 2022 governorship election,” says Adewale Francis, Head of Voter Education, Publicity, and Inclusivity at the office.

“These reports are simply incorrect and mischievous,” Francis continues. “Dr. Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, was merely explaining the effectiveness of the Biometric Voters Accreditation System while visiting the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi.”

“Any suggestion of over-voting beyond this explanation is unjustified and should be disregarded,” Francis adds. “The media is encouraged to exercise caution and verify their information before publishing.”

Dr. Mutiu Agboke’s visit to Oba Akanbi in Iwo on Tuesday was focused on educating the community on the functioning of the BVAS machines, according to the News Agency of Nigeria. However, some media outlets portrayed the visit differently, alleging that the BVAS machines were used or manipulated by INEC staff and politicians to commit over-voting during the Osun governorship election.

The outcome of the election was called into question after the Election Petition Tribunal, led by Justice Terste Kume, nullified Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory from the Peoples Democratic Party on January 27th. The tribunal declared that Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress was the rightful winner of the election and pointed out instances of over-voting in ten of the thirty local government areas of the state.

