INEC Commissioner Tells Nigerians What To Wear On Their Faces Before Going To Cast Their Votes

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the National Commissioner of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), Festus Okoye, has come out to address Nigerian citizens on what to do in order to be eligible to vote come February 25, 2023.

During an interview with Channels Television in the later hours of Thursday, February 9, INEC Commissioner Festus Okoye explained that in order to ensure proper face capture on the BVAS machine, all individuals, especially ladies and women, should ensure their faces are clear enough, stating that they should wear light make-up or even come without makeup to the polling station.

According to him, “We have improved the technology of the BVAS, and I observed that the voters do not need to use the methylated spirit on their hands before the BVAS is able to capture their fingerprint, and also the BVAS is able to capture the facials of men and women that wear heavy make-up.” So I will advise that people should wear moderate makeup to the polling unit in order to ensure easy capturing.”

