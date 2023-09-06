NEWS

INEC Claims That They Were At 33% Of Result Collation When Directed To Announce The Result – Bode George

Former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, has expressed concerns about the 2023 election process, specifically regarding INEC’s claim that they were at 33% of result collation when instructed to announce the results.

George believes that this situation should have invalidated the election and is advocating for a fresh rerun to ensure a free and fair electoral process. He emphasizes the importance of prioritizing the will of the people over judicial decisions.

In an interview with Arise Tv news, he stated, “I’m addressing this issue without political bias. My party is PDP, and I’m not advocating for the declaration of any specific party. INEC themselves stated they were only at 33% of collation when instructed to announce the results. This should have raised concerns, with no interference or manipulation allowed in the process. We should not continue down the wrong path, especially in 2023, when millions are suffering.”

