INEC Chief Clears Air On Using MC Oluomo’s Transport Union To Distribute Voting Materials In Lagos

Amid the ongoing public backlash that has greeted rumors claiming that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be engaging the services of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee led by Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) in distributing voting materials across Lagos, a senior officer of the nation’s electoral umpire, Mr. Festus Okoye has come out to clear the air on the issue.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje had told newsmen that Oluomo’s transport union had received permission from INEC to take possession and distribute voting materials across the wards of the state on Election Day. As expected, the announcement from Mr. Agbaje has drawn a flurry of outraged reactions from Nigerians on social media due to the fact that Oluomo’s allegiance to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is well known to the public.

Speaking on the issue during an interview on New Central TV’s ‘Election Central’ program a few hours ago, Okoye, who is the chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, dismissed Agbaje’s announcement as false. According to him, the Commission will work with commercial bus, and motorcycle riders who are duly registered with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to distribute voting materials nationwide.

He said; “I think we need to put the history in proper context. We have 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). In all these states and throughout this particular period, which is the 2015 elections up until this point in time, we have always used commercial drivers to distribute election materials. For the 2023 general election materials, the Commission needs at least 138,000 vehicles, we also going to hire 4000 boats, and we would also be hiring at least 88000 motorcycles to move our personnel and voting materials across the federation.

We have an MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding) with the National Union of Road Transport Workers to help put an eye on their members to ensure that they do what is right. We have a contract with each driver that will be conveying our materials. The contract that will be given to them to sign, will be between the drivers and the Commission not with the Union.”

