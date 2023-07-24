INEC Chairman Reveals That All Materials Used For The 2023 Elections Were Printed in Nigeria

In a quarterly consultative meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) held in Abuja on Monday, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), made a significant announcement. He stated that for the 2023 general election, all sensitive and non-sensitive materials used were printed entirely within Nigeria. This marked the first time in 44 years, since Nigeria’s transition to democratic rule in 1979, that such a crucial step was accomplished. Despite the substantial task of printing materials for over 93.4 million registered voters, including more than 500 million ballot papers, result sheets, and other documents, the election proceeded as scheduled, without any postponements due to material delays.

One key factor contributing to the successful election was the repeal and re-enactment of the Electoral Act 2010 into the Electoral Act 2022. The new act allowed for a 180-day period for political parties to conclude their primaries and submit candidate names, giving INEC ample time to prepare election materials. Additionally, efforts were made to enhance voter access to polling units, and various technology-based innovations were introduced, such as physical and online pre-registration of voters using the INEC Voter Enrollment Device (IVED). Data on voter distribution, including age, occupation, and disability, was collected and published, and steps were taken to provide inclusivity materials like braille jackets and magnifying glasses for voters with disabilities.

Despite these achievements, the election faced numerous challenges, both before and during the process. INEC encountered difficulties with logistics management due to severe cash and fuel shortages, compounded by some officials’ misconduct in the field. In some areas, the deployment of thugs by political actors made election day administration particularly challenging. While the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter accreditation was successful, uploading election results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), especially for the presidential election, encountered a glitch, which is currently a subject of litigation.

The performance of the technology deployed during the election is now part of the ongoing review of the 2023 general election. It will be included in a comprehensive report that will form the basis for further engagement with stakeholders to identify specific actions necessary for improving future elections and electoral activities in Nigeria. Despite the challenges faced, the successful conduct of the 2023 general election, with materials printed domestically, represents a significant milestone for the country’s democratic process.

Source: Vanguard paper

