INEC Chairman Meets CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Over Scarcity Of Naira Notes

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over the scarcity of naira notes.

This was disclosed by the electoral commission on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The statement reads, “Hon. Chairman INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and members of the Commission in a Working Visit to @cenbank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, in his office at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Headquarters Abuja.”

“The meeting is in view of the recent policy involving the redesign of some denominations of our currency and the limit placed on cash withdrawals and availability.”

“We consider this meeting important in addressing some of the areas of concern with just 17 days to the 2023 general election. We are confident that arising from this meeting, we can assuage the anxiety expressed by some of our service providers.”

“We are determined to make the 2023 election one of the best organised elections in Nigeria, but we cannot do it alone. We are mobilising all critical stakeholders for the success of the 2023 general election.”

