This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC Chairman and CBN Governor meet amid naira scarcity

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Tuesday attended a meeting with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, highlighting the House Bank’s unique role in conducting the elections.

However, this meeting specifically focused on CBN’s recent payout policy.

In November 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari announced N200, N500, N1, N1,000 notes, reaffirming CBN’s plan to end the circulation of old banknotes by January 31, 2023.

However, the deadline has been extended to February 10. The INEC Chairman said the commission has been challenged by this policy because the commission has to provide many services in cash.

According to him, most of the logistics required during the election will be provided by the banks and rely on cash payments.

Yakubu added that he is at the meeting to discuss with the CBN governor how best to handle the situation. He assured the Commission that due to the bonuses offered by the CBN in the elections, the CBN will provide what is required for INEC to pay for its logistics.

Content created and supplied by: Yasardmajor (via 50minds

News )

#INEC #Chairman #CBN #Governor #meet #naira #scarcityINEC Chairman and CBN Governor meet amid naira scarcity Publish on 2023-02-07 17:47:29