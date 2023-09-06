INEC can’t be forced to send election results by electronic transmission – Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) led by Justice Haruna Tsammani has said that the Independent Nationa Electoral Commission (INEC) was not mandated to send election results electronically.

The five-man panel made this statement during the PEPT verdict in Abuja on Wednesday, according to information received by Vanguard.

The Electoral Act of 2022 does not contain any provisions for the electronic transmission of election results, according to Tsammani.

The panel stated that INEC is free to specify the mode it plans to utilise when transmitting election results.

“Under the terms of Sections 52 and 65 of the Electoral Act, INEC is free to specify the means of transmitting results. The court ruled that INEC cannot be forced to transmit results online.

The three witnesses for LP submitted reports of forensic analyses, but the court dismissed them. The court claims that they are either made by a party with an interest in the matter or when the case is still pending.

Because it was not submitted by a representative of the organisation, it rejected the European Union report on the surveys.

Oladaily (

)