INEC: BVAS machines upgraded to capture ‘girls with heavy make-up’

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said the machines of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, have been upgraded and mature enough to easily capture and accredit women with heavy make-up, Federal Commissioner of INEC and Head of Voter Education Festus Okoye had this to say when addressing voters who applied for sham accreditation at Abia Uturu State University on Saturday.

He said the essence of the simulated accreditation is to determine the effectiveness of the BVAS machines in front of the center.

We want to make sure you can, even when women wear heavy make-up, they capture their face. We want to make sure the upgrade we make is top notch and the BVAS is working at its best on Election Day.

Regarding the accreditation process, Okoye said, “You either use your fingerprint or your face capture, but if both fail, it means you have participated in identity theft. And we won’t let you vote, and if you cause trouble, you’ll be arrested.

Okoye went on to say the mock accreditation was intended to educate voters on how BVAS works and to ensure there were no problems with during the general election. He also said the core of the exercise is to demonstrate to voters that PVCs do not expire, contrary to rumors that those with PVCs issued in 2011 have expired.The PVCs issued by INEC do not expire because voter data is not in the PVCs but in the BVAS.

Regarding the alleged purchase of PVC by some politicians, Okoye said it made no sense as only BVAS-accredited voters could vote, adding that the BVAS could not accredit an illegitimate PVC owner. He encouraged the university’s student body government to mobilize students to collect their PVCs before the Sunday deadline.

Okoye later turned to reporters and expressed his satisfaction with the BVAS’ performance, saying that it had proven to be efficient. He said the BVAS would be the ultimate game changer in the upcoming polls, adding that teething problems have been addressed with the machine.

We have tested the BVAS and are confident that we got it right. They worked optimally and we are impressed.” Okoye also said that the strength of the communications network coverage was tested during the accreditation exercise and proved to be very effective. He said different network services were being checked for different locations and expressed confidence that there would be no technical problems in the upcoming elections.

However, Okoye urged voters and political parties to be vigilant and ensure their votes are protected. “Technology will play a dominant role in this election, but surveillance is also key,” he said, advising political parties to ensure that they send their agents to all polling stations.

