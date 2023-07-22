INEC: BVAS for the purpose of accreditation performed well, and very few people complained-Okoye.

In an interview with Arise , INEC National Commissioner and Chairperson, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated that during the 2023 election, the BVAS for the purpose of accreditation performed exceedingly well and that very few Nigerians complained about the BVAS during the election.

He further stated that the conduct of elections is a multi-stakeholder venture; it involves the electoral body, the security agencies, the media, and political parties, and that it is when all these agencies work together that a very good election will be delivered.

According to him, “looking at what happened during the election, you will find out that, for instance, the BVAS for the purpose of accreditation performed exceedingly well and that very few people complained about the BVAS not performing well in times of even facial capture. So we are happy with the performance of the BVAS. In terms of using the BVAS for purposes of registration of voters, it performed very well. In terms of even result upload, the BVAS performed very well. The IREF performed, but the only issue is that in terms of uploading the Senatorial election result, house of representatives result, governorship election result, and state assembly result, there were no complaints; the complaints relate only to uploading the presidential election result”.

