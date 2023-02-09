This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC appeals Osun poll judgment, defends Adeleke’s victory

The Independent National Electoral Commission has appealed the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal that nullified the victory of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in the July 16 governorship poll.

In the Notice of Appeal dated January 30, 2023, filed before the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, obtained in Osogbo on Wednesday, the commission listed 44 grounds of appeal and asked the court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users.

Adeleke you are the governor you really exposed APC i like that and osun people want you baba continue your good job.

Even INEC can be sued as well, inec”s appeal doesn’t mean a victory for Adeleke even inec could be wrong. So before you congratulate Adeleke pls wait for the judgement.

This is welcome development. If a an independent body can stand up against all this so called our judiciary who are trying to collapse the structure and struggle of the innocent masses it will go a long way. If not the worse is yet to come.

Time to make things right it’s a good things INEC are with Adeleke true and right justice must prevail not APC justice . What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Punch Newspaper and Facebook

Content created and supplied by: Number_One (via 50minds

News )

