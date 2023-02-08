INEC Appeals Osun Electoral Tribunal Judgement, Claims That The Judgement Was Not Majority Judgement

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has urged the Appeal Court to overturn the judgement of the Osun State Electoral Tribunal Judgement which saw Ademola Adeleke removed as the governor of Osun State.

One of the reasons given by INEC as to why the Appeal Court should overturn the judgement of the Electoral Tribunal is that judgement cannot be said to be a majority judgement, since the second judge, Rabi Bashir, failed to pronounce her opinion neither was her name written on the said judgement.

Remember that it was reported that the Justice Tertse Kume-led tribunal in split judgement of 2:1, said the July 16 election conduct was substantially in non compliance with the electoral act 2022(amended). However, INEC maintained that the 2:1 claims is unsubstantiated because one of the judges did not sign and clearly state her opinion as expected.

The point INEC is trying to make is that the judgement which was decided by three judges with two of the judges reportedly ruling against Ademola Adeleke, cannot be said to be majority because there is no evidence to support that Rabi Bashir ruled against Adeleke.

