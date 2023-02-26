INEC admits poor logistics, insecurity, protests, BVAS snatching characterised poll

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has admitted that multiple challenges of logistics, insecurity across the country, thuggery, and snatching of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) characterized the presidential and national assembly elections yesterday. The commission also said that complaints from political parties over insufficient polling units and the snatching of no fewer than eight BVAS machines were also recorded.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure at a press conference at the National Collation Centre in Abuja yesterday, lamenting that political thugs, bandits, and insurgents attempted to disrupt the poll in states such as Delta, Niger, Imo, Abia, Borno, and Katsina.

Explaining the insecurity challenges, Yakubu disclosed that thugs attacked electoral officials in some areas like Safana, Katsina, Shiroro in Niger State, and Osimiri in Delta State, among others, resulting in the loss of a total of eight BVAS machines.

He, however, blamed the political parties on the lapses noticed in the shortage of polling unit agents, insisting that the factors had contributed to the delay in the commencement of voting in some areas. He also announced the postponement of elections in four counties in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, to today (Sunday) after the elections were sabotaged by political thugs.

Yakube added that parliamentary elections will be held in Igbeno-speaking Esan North, South, and Edo states in conjunction with the March 11 state legislative elections.

But the chief election arbitrator has appealed to Nigerians to expect the presidential election collation to begin by noon. He urged security chiefs to mobilize personnel to secure local and state comparison centers to prevent attacks on election materials, and the BVAS is operating at peak efficiency despite complaints..

Apart from the election challenges he enumerated, the delay in the arrival of materials and the start of the election and protests by members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and members of the National Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) reporting to polling places and delivery of materials also affected the elections, especially in Abuja. Yakubu announced that security agents recovered three BVAS machines and even managed to regain their sanity in a portion of the attacked area.

“Let the Nigerian people be kept up-to-date on the course of the electoral process, the challenges we encountered, and the actions we have taken to address those challenges.”

“We and our Nigerian friends around the world know that today is Election Day in Nigeria. From our Situation Room, we monitor events across the country and receive reports from state offices. As Nigerians know, the general conditions for conducting elections are difficult, but the Commission has guaranteed that the elections will be free, fair, and credible. There is also a complete determination to do so.

