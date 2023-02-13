This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC: 240 polling places will not hold elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that 240 polling places across 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory had no registered voters after voters were redistributed to new polling places nationwide (FCT).

As a result, the electoral body declared that none of the 240 polling places spread throughout the nation would hold elections.

At a meeting with political parties held at the INEC headquarters on Monday in Abuja, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the commission, announced this.

He recalled that in 2021, 25 years after the last delimitation exercise in 1996, the Commission successfully increased voter access to polling places with the help of political parties and other crucial stakeholders.

Yakubu claimed that, as a result, there are currently 176,846 polling places, up from 119,973 previously.

He mentioned that the commission had previously briefed political parties on efforts to redistribute voters to the polling places in order to reduce the nationwide congestion that made voting difficult in many of them.

“This necessitates the redistribution of voters to new polling units in close-by locations,” said Yakubu. This must be done after consulting the voters where they are geographically separated. Our state offices have carried out this action.

However, 240 polling locations across 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) lack registered voters. With the exception of Taraba and Imo States, which have 34 and 38 polling units, respectively, they range from one to twelve in each state and the FCT. “No new registrants chose the polling units, and no voters indicated interest in transferring to them during the last continuous voter registration (CVR), primarily for security reasons.” This implies that these voting locations won’t host any elections.

The chairman emphasized that the Commission was providing Nigerians with a thorough list of these polling units by name, code number, and their locations by state, local government, and registration area as part of its avowed commitment to transparency.

With this development, he stated, “There are now 176,606 polling places across the country where elections will be held on the 25th of February 2023 and the 11th of March 2023.”

Yakubu emphasized that Nigerians have a right to know where these polling places are located and added that a soft copy of the list has been posted on the INEC website and various social media platforms for the benefit of the general public’s information and guidance.

“The identification of polling units is closely related to the distribution of voters,” he continued. Following the recent nationwide mock accreditation using the BVAS, we received feedback from our officials and accredited observers, and it became evident that some voters found it difficult to locate their polling places. Election Day shouldn’t be the time for this. As a result, the Commission is recommending

Yakubu also mentioned that the Commission would send text messages to all voters who have been assigned to new polling places, identifying their polling places.

The chairman noted that the commission had also created a list of these voters and emphasized that INEC state offices would widely publicize it, particularly for those who might not have provided their telephone numbers during voter registration or whose numbers may have changed.

Before Election Day, he urged voters to find and confirm their polling places by sending a regular text message or WhatsApp message to a designated phone number. He also promised to soon post instructions for the straightforward process on our social media platforms.

“As you are already aware, the 2023 General Election is in less than two weeks,” Yakubu stated. The Commission is completing the distribution of 1,642,386 identification tags to the 1,574,301 polling agents and 68,085 collection agents chosen by the 18 political parties.

Therefore, he urged the Chairmen and leaders of political parties to make sure that during elections, only agents who have been approved by the Commission and who are wearing the proper identification tags appear at polling places and counting centers.

Yakubu argued that it was unacceptable when two or more agents pretended to represent the same political party, causing chaos at polling places or collation centers.

On Election Day, he insisted, only identification tags issued by the Commission would be accepted, and anyone found in violation would be arrested and charged with impersonation.

“The Commission is concerned about violent attacks on political party supporters worldwide, which have in some cases resulted in fatalities,” the chairman said in reference to the ongoing electioneering campaigns. Please continue to summon your candidates and supporters to order, Mr. Chairman and party leaders, I beg you.

The commission demanded that security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies detain, look into, and prosecute anyone who engaged in violent behavior, including making inflammatory remarks that could cause a breach of the peace.

Speaking, Yabagi Yusuf, the chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), reiterated the IPAC’s trust in INEC’s leadership for its consistent display of assiduity, extraordinary zeal, and patriotism in the pursuit of the agency’s statutory mandate.

He stressed that the tide has turned and that the general election in 2023 would mark a turning point in Nigerian electoral history because an unidentified party could pull a surprise, much to everyone’s dismay.

Yabagi noted that, from this perspective, it was important to advise INEC to keep its date with history, which must not be wasted.

The IPAC chairman spelled out unequivocally that this election should never be postponed.

He contends that INEC ought to carve out a special place for itself, particularly for the chairman, who has emerged as a figurehead. Nigerians, the international community, and the parties are all keeping an eye on things. I therefore implore all morally upright Nigerians to accept the election results as they are.

“Parties should, at worst, turn to the legal system for resolution.” Today, it is abhorrent, if not crude, to see state governors deny political parties other than their own access to campaign venues. This is impolite, uncivilized, and crude.

