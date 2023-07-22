INEC 2023: The Complain Relates Only In Terms Of Uploading Of Presidential Results – Festus Okoye

It is no longer news that Peter Obi of Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of PDP are in court to challenge the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 Presidential Election as both said they are not satisfied with the way and manner the election was conducted. Speaking on the 2023 Presidential Election on Arise , the National Commissioner of INEC and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said that the commission is quite aware of the issues they had during the 2023 Presidential Election.

He however stated that INEC didn’t get it wrong, adding that the BVAS performed in terms of accreditation, face capturing and uploading of results. He also stated that the INEC’s IReV portal also performed, in that they never had any issue while uploading Senatorial, House of Representatives, Governorship and House of Assembly results, and that the only complain relates only in terms of uploading of Presidential results.

In his words, he said:

“The commission did not get it wrong. The BVAS for the purpose of accreditation performed excellently well. The BVAS also performed well in terms of face capturing. In terms of uploading of results, the BVAS also performed. The IReV performed, the only issue is that in terms of uploading Senatorial election results, House of Representatives election results, Governorship election results and House of Assembly election results, there were no complains, the complains relates only in terms of uploading of Presidential election results.”

Link To Live Video: https://www.youtube.com/live/p1uG49yAmBI?feature=share

What is your take on this?

ReignJerry (

)