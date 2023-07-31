“Indeed All Isn’t Well In Nigeria. Adamawa Residence Looting Shops”-Eedris Abdulkareem

In a recent Instagram post, Nigerian music icon Eedris Abdulkareem sheds light on the grim reality of the current situation in Nigeria. The video he shared depicts heart-wrenching scenes of people in Adamawa looting shops for bags of rice and other essential foodstuffs. Eedris’ caption reflects the harsh truth that “hunger dey land” (hunger is prevalent) in the country.

This video serves as a stark reminder of the challenging socio-economic conditions faced by many Nigerians. The sight of desperate individuals resorting to such measures to secure basic sustenance highlights the urgent need for solutions to address the issue of food insecurity.

The footage resonates with people across the nation, sparking conversations about the need for effective poverty alletion measures and improved access to food resources. As Eedris Abdulkareem’s post gains traction, it is hoped that it will galvanize individuals, communities, and the government to work together towards creating a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria, where no one has to endure the pangs of hunger.

Have a look at this screenshot of his caption below.

Watch the full video here.

Greenkai (

)