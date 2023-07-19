Increase in price for PMS shows that Nigerians are in it for the long haul—Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a Nigerian former civil servant and politician and the spokesman of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), has made a statement on his official Twitter handle regarding the increase in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS). Recall that the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, fulfilled his campaign promises by removing subsidies on Fuel. The removal has led to a hike in the price of PMS, and in a bid to reduce the effects or burden of the skyrocketing price of fuel on the masses, the president has decided to introduce a legislative proposal. In a statement captured by the Daily Post on their official website, on Tuesday, Tinubu ordered the immediate review of the proposed N8,000 to 12 million households in Nigeria for six months to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal, and it was this new development that made Dr. Hakeem make the statement he made.

The statement read, “The Decision of President Tinubu to stand down and review relief strategies is commendable. It shows respect for public opinion. The increase in price for PMS shows that Nigerians are in it for the long haul. Leaders should listen and make sacrifices. We want to know how we got here”

