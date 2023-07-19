NEWS

Increase in price for PMS shows that Nigerians are in it for the long haul—Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 344 1 minute read

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a Nigerian former civil servant and politician and the spokesman of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), has made a statement on his official Twitter handle regarding the increase in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS). Recall that the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, fulfilled his campaign promises by removing subsidies on Fuel. The removal has led to a hike in the price of PMS, and in a bid to reduce the effects or burden of the skyrocketing price of fuel on the masses, the president has decided to introduce a legislative proposal. In a statement captured by the Daily Post on their official website, on Tuesday, Tinubu ordered the immediate review of the proposed N8,000 to 12 million households in Nigeria for six months to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal, and it was this new development that made Dr. Hakeem make the statement he made.

 

The statement read, “The Decision of President Tinubu to stand down and review relief strategies is commendable. It shows respect for public opinion. The increase in price for PMS shows that Nigerians are in it for the long haul. Leaders should listen and make sacrifices. We want to know how we got here”

Dear esteemed readers, please like, share, and comment on your views below about this article.

 

 

 

 

Sportwriter1 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Atiku, Obi’s Position On FCT Pedestrian – APC; N8,000 Palliative: FG Robbing Poor To Pay The Rich – NLC

8 mins ago

Kenneth Copeland Reveals How You open The Door For The Enemy To Steal From You

10 mins ago

Adamu: The Chairman Was Not Forced To Vacate Office At Gunpoint By A President- Osita Okechukwu

20 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea want Maguire as replacement for injured Fofana, Man Utd in talks with Disasi

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button