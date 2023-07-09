In Weeks, I See Your Party Members Forming Coalition Against You – Primate Ayodele To Salva Mayardit

The Spiritual Director of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, recently shared a revelation he claims to have received from the Lord regarding Salva Kiir Mayardit, the President of South Sudan. According to the controversial Nigerian cleric, he envisions President Salva Kiir Mayardit emerging victorious in the upcoming December election. Primate Elijah Ayodele also believes that the president is the most experienced candidate for the position. However, he predicts a potential alliance forming against President Salva Kiir Mayardit within his own party in the coming weeks.

In his words, he said from the video: “This is a message to the South Sudan President, Salva Kiir Mayardit. He has all it takes to win this election in the coming December. But if he feels too overconfident to underrate his opposition, then he should get ready for a shock.

“Sincerely speaking, the current President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit is the most experienced candidate that will handle the game of politics in his country. But I see that he will be disappointed by some of his political party members. Meaning that some people in his party will come up to form a coalition against him in weeks to come. On this note, God has revealed to me that he should seek the face of God. He should intensively pray so that he will not see disappointment in his political ambition or race”.

In a video message, Primate Elijah Ayodele specifically addresses President Salva Kiir Mayardit, advising him that he possesses all the necessary qualities to secure victory in the upcoming election. However, the cleric warns that if the president becomes too overconfident and underestimates his opponents, he should be prepared for a shocking outcome. The implication is that despite the president’s favorable prospects, he should not disregard the strength and determination of his rivals.

Primate Elijah Ayodele’s revelation suggests that President Salva Kiir Mayardit should not take his potential victory for granted. While acknowledging the president’s experience and suitability for the role, the cleric emphasizes the importance of remaining vigilant and not underestimating the opposition. By issuing this message, Primate Elijah Ayodele aims to alert President Salva Kiir Mayardit to the possibility of a surprise turn of events if he fails to adequately consider the strength of his challengers.

The Nigerian spiritual leader’s disclosure regarding the South Sudanese president’s electoral prospects reflects his belief in receiving divine messages. However, it is important to note that the accuracy or validity of such revelations is subjective and often subject to interpretation. Ultimately, the outcome of the December election in South Sudan will depend on a variety of factors, including the political landscape and the choices made by voters.

