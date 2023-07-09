In US You’ll Be Jailed If You Forge An SAT Result, Nobody Will Challenge The Exam Body – Chidoka

The ongoing controversy between Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme and the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) regarding allegations of a forged result has sparked public outrage. Former Minister of Ation and prominent southeast politician, Osita Chidoka, has weighed in on the matter, emphasizing that the penalties imposed on students involved in forgery are much harsher in foreign countries compared to Nigeria.

During an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program, Chidoka, who is also a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), highlighted that in the United States, students caught forging results in a Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) examination often face imprisonment as a consequence, as decided by the examining body.

He said; “The reason why Mmesoma’s case went the way it did is because of the general lack of trust for government entities. If you forge the SAT results in America, you will be sent to jail, and you will never write the exam again. And nobody will question the SAT on why they said your result is fake because people trust that institution.”

“But the problem we have in Nigeria is that people do not trust the institutions here. This is why I applauded JAMB for coming out to explain their processes and why they declared the result as fake.”

Chidoka’s comments draw attention to the disparity in punishment between Nigeria and foreign countries when it comes to cases of forgery in academic examinations. He suggests that the Nigerian system may be comparatively lenient in dealing with such offenses, prompting discussions about the need for stricter penalties to deter potential offenders.

The controversy surrounding Miss Ejikeme’s case has intensified the public’s concern regarding the prevalence of academic forgery in Nigeria. The issue has ignited a broader debate about the efficacy of existing measures to curb such fraudulent activities and the potential impact on the integrity of the education system.

Chidoka’s stance aligns with calls for a more robust and stringent approach to address forgery in Nigeria. By highlighting the contrasting severity of penalties in foreign countries, he aims to bring attention to the urgent need for reforms that will safeguard the credibility of academic assessments and discourage fraudulent practices among students.

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:48:09).

