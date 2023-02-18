In This March To Freedom; I Have Not Come Out For Myself, But For The Youths – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that the most anticipated general presidential election would be coming up in the next 7 days and different political parties and its presidential candidates have been carrying out rallies across different states in the nation as well as releasing official statements either through the official spokespersons or their social media handles.

On that note, the presidential candidate under the platform of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Gregory Obi, has taken to his official Twitter handle to release an official statement stating that he has not come out to take part in this presidential election for himself or for any selfish interest but for the youths, men, women and for the netizens in general.

While releasing the statement his Twitter handle some hours ago, he reminded Nigerians that it is just seven days away to the main day, adding that the country needs to be reset.

Meanwhile, there have been different speculations that Peter Obi has been regarded as one of the three main forces jousting for the presidential seat in Aso Rock, Abuja alongside Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Waziri Abubakar.

