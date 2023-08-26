In This End Time, All Nations Will Need Help And No One Will Be Able To Help Another – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide spoke to his members on “Beware The God Of Gold Is On The Hunt For Precious Souls” || AYAC 2023 at Breaking New Grounds Day 4, Evening Session.

According to him, “We also have discovered that famine is synonymous with every generation in Bible history. There was famine in the time of Abraham (Genesis 12:10). Famine in the time of Isaac (Genesis 26:1-6), there was famine in the time of Jacob (Genesis 42:1, 43:1). So there is nothing strange about it. All famines recorded in scriptures had one nation or another to run to for succour.”

They heard that there was corn in Egypt and Jacob sent his sons to go and buy. In this end time, all nations will need help. How many? All nations will need help and no one will be able to help another. All nations will need help because the earth will burn like an oven. Not one nation, not the first world, not the third world, not the black world. The earth will burn like an oven. This is God’s eternal agenda.

Further, he said, “All nations will flow into Church saying teach us His ways. The last days will humble the pride of the world. White, black and yellow, If you are not a Zionist you are off. I am privileged to have insights from scriptures on God’s agenda for the end time. All this jumping around from one nation to another won’t help you at all. You will be running from pillar to post, without taking a covenant cover you are a victim.”

Finally, he said, “The devil is not part of God’s agenda for the end time and he is the one behind the god of gold. He does not qualify for your worship or your recognition, God’s Covenant delivers without the devil in the equation. Only the devil that can stop the sun from going up and the moon from showing up in its time can stop God’s covenant from working.”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 1 hour 20 minutes for the sermon

PrayerMedia (

)