In this Ember month, Your Blood Will Not Be Used To Balance The Enemy’s Demonic Account -Dr Olukoya

Dr. Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries, has shared a prophetic declaration for the month of September through a recent post on his official Facebook page.

He prophesied, “In this month of Fruitfulness, I declare that you will begin to see the rewards of your hard work, and for all the challenges you’ve faced, the Lord will grant you double victory in the name of Jesus. During this Ember month, your life will not be used to settle the enemy’s spiritual debts in the mighty name of Jesus.”

Dr. Olukoya then offered a prayer, asking Almighty God to place a protective shield around you and your family, preserving you from all harm in Jesus’ name. He decreed that those who disturb your peace will face divine intervention in Jesus’ name. God will bring favor from all corners of the world to bless you in Jesus’ name.

Additionally, he proclaimed that the Lord will breathe new life into you and all your concerns. As you enter this month, God will provide you with abundant grace to elevate you to a position of sufficiency in Jesus’ name. You will not face the sleep of death this month. Those who seek to harm the results of your hard work will experience failure, and you will thrive in absolute prosperity.

