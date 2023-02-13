NEWS

In the southeast, there are better persons who are more qualified to rule Nigeria than Obi —Shettima

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, Kashim Shettima, has said that he believes that there are better persons who are more qualified to rule this nation than the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The APC Vice Presidential Candidate made this known while delivering a keynote address at a dinner party organized by the women’s wing of the APC Presidential Campaign Council yesterday night.

Shettima remarked that while he agrees that the southeast should receive more power, he does not believe Peter Obi is the best choice since Igbos must forge alliances with other ethnic groups in order to gain power.

In his words, “I believe that in the southeast, there are better persons who are more qualified to rule this nation than Obi. Honestly, I dare to mention my friend, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha. He was born, bred, buttered, and trusted in the north”.

To my fellow readers, what’s your take on this?

