In the South West, those supporting Tinubu are doing so because he is a Yoruba man- Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barely 2 weeks to the election, Nigerians are preparing to vote for their preferred candidate. In an interview with Arise TV, Dele Momodu revealed why he thinks Atiku Abubakar will emerge victorious in the February polls. Momodu explained that he made his claims based on some evidence and factors he has considered and made research upon. Dele Momodu stated that in Nigeria, the number one factor that determines who to vote for is ethnicity. He claimed that in the South West, the majority of those supporting Tinubu are doing so because he is a Yoruba.

Momodu claimed that the “Emi Lokan” syndrome of Tinubu is not actually true because there are also some people in the South East who are also laying claims to the seat of the presidency. He noted that in the North, there is only one mainstream candidate who is Atiku. Momodu stated that there are 19 states in the 3 regions of the North as opposed to 17 in the South.

Momodu said: “With some mathematical evidence and factors put together, I can boldly say that Atiku will win the upcoming election. Like every other country, the number one factor that affects the election is ethnicity. Like in the South West, those supporting Tinubu are doing so because he is a Yoruba man. In the North, there are 19 states from 3 regions while there are 17 states from the 3 regions in the South. Atiku is the mainstream candidate in the North, so we are already at a disadvantage.”

Source: Arise TV



Lilridex (

)