In the recent ministerial nominees screened by the Senate, no Miyetti Allah member is among-Miyetti Allah

According to a recent news article from the Punch paper, Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, the leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) in the South-East chapter, has made a plea to Nigeria’s President, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Siddikki called on the President to consider appointing members of the Miyetti Allah association, even in lower positions like office sweepers at the Presidential Villa.

During a press conference in Awka on Thursday, Alhaji Siddikki expressed his disappointment that no member of Miyetti Allah had been included in any boards, parastatals, or other government appointments, including recent ministerial nominees screened by the Senate.

He mentioned that apart from being excluded from the proposed N8,000 palliative and other government benefits, they are willing to take even minor roles in the Presidency if given the opportunity.

Furthermore, Siddikki praised the support of governors from the South-East geopolitical zone for the association and appealed to the government at all levels to provide funding for the livestock sector. He pointed out that the lack of financial support is putting the sector at risk of extinction.

