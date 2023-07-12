‘In The Process Of Destroying The Vessel Our People Are Being Poisoned’ – Bubaraye Dakolo

The Chairman of Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council, Bubaraye Dakolo has challenged the destruction of the apprehended vessel by the Tantita Security Network and the Nigeria Military. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the vessel had been destroyed with Crude oil worth billions of naira that could have been used to raise money for the country. According to him, the destruction of the vessel will have a hazardous effect on the people of Niger Delta state.

He said, ”Setting that particular vessel ablaze is completely out of 2022. It is something that should happen maybe in 1440 or 1450. This is 2022. We are talking about Ozone layer depletion. We are talking about Nigeria not having all the money that we have for our welfare. And then we have just burnt off Crude Oil worth billions of naira in this Nigeria economy. In the process of destroying the vessel our people are being poisoned, it is completely unacceptable.”

